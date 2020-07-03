Iowa man who sued son over wife’s death attacked by 2nd son

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Iowa man who sued son over wife’s death attacked by 2nd son

 
Share

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who successfully sued one of his sons for the shooting death of his wife has been assaulted by his other son, police said.

Billy Dean Carter, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assaulting his father, 74-year-old Bill Carter, the Des Moines Register reported. Police said the younger Carter knocked his father to the ground and kicked him twice on a road near the elder father’s home following an argument. A passerby found Bill Carter lying on the side of the road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

An arrest affidavit says Billy Carter told Marion County sheriff’s deputies he had left his father’s home on foot after an argument, then attacked his father after the older man later approached him in a truck.

In 2017, a jury ordered another of Bill Carter’s sons, Jason Carter, to pay $10 million to the estate of of his mother, 68-year-old Shirley, who died in 2015 from two gunshot wounds fired by a rifle. Bill Carter had claimed in the lawsuit that Jason killed his mother to gain access to his parents’ assets.

In 2019, Jason Carter was acquitted of murder in his mother’s death, but the jury verdict in the civil case was allowed to stand.