Co-chairs announced for National Black Theater Festival

 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An actress best known for her role in “The Color Purple” and an actor who has portrayed singer Jackie Wilson are the co-chairs of an upcoming North Carolina festival.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Margaret Avery and Chester Gregory were introduced on Monday as the co-chairs of the 2019 National Black Theatre Festival.

Avery played the character Shug in the “The Color Purple,” and most recently played Helen Patterson on the BET show “Being Mary Jane.”

Gregory impressed festival audiences and critics in 2001 with his portrayal in the title role of “The Jackie Wilson Story: My Heart Is Crying, Crying.”

The 15th biennial event is scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 3 by the North Carolina Black Repertory Co. in venues across Winston-Salem. It began in 1989.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com