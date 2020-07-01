Borgata president one of few Black women to run a US casino

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Borgata president one of few Black women to run a US casino

By WAYNE PARRY
 
Share

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Melonie Johnson is making history as the first Black woman to hold the title of president of an Atlantic City casino, and she’s one of only a small handful of women with such a job nationwide.

But right now, she’s dealing with a different sort of history-making challenge: Restarting Atlantic City’s top-performing casino in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has upended the gambling industry, and much of life itself.

“The biggest challenge is opening under this environment,” she said in an interview in the virtually empty casino this week.

Johnson spoke just 30 minutes before New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy did an about-face and canceled indoor dining, while banning smoking and the consumption of all beverages — alcohol included — on casino floors.

Other news
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

That prompted Borgata’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, to drop its plan to reopen this week, the only one of Atlantic City’s nine casinos to do so. MGM said it could not offer guests the kind of experience they have become accustomed to under the current restrictions and has not announced a target date to reopen.

The Borgata had planned to do an invitation-only “soft opening” for its first few days, which would have started Thursday. On Monday July 6, doors were to be thrown open to the general public. Now, it’s anyone’s guess when the casino might reopen.

Johnson arrived at Borgata a month ago during the virus shutdown from MGM’s National Harbor casino outside Washington, DC, as part of a nationwide management restructuring.

She takes over the dominant casino in Atlantic City. Borgata won nearly $800 million from gamblers last year, more than twice what its nearest competitors did. That was an increase of 3.5% over its performance in 2018.

Johnson is one of a small number of Black women to run a U.S. casino, with or without the title of president.

Others include Mary Cheeks, president and general manager of the Jamul Casino near San Diego, and Jacqueline Grace-Pope, vice president and assistant general manager of the Horseshoe Baltimore Casino. Both had previously worked in management roles in Atlantic City casinos.

“Women in gaming have made tremendous progress since the first women broke the glass ceiling in Nevada decades ago, and that progress continues with the appointment of Melonie Johnson,” said Virginia McDowell, the retired president and CEO of Isle of Capri Casinos who is now active with Global Gaming Women, an organization supporting the advancement of women in the casino industry.

“As a professional who worked in the Atlantic City gaming industry for nearly twenty years, and a board member of Global Gaming Women, I am thrilled to see a woman of color elevated to run a premier property in Atlantic City,” she said.

Johnson realizes she is a trailblazer in her industry as a Black woman, but does not feel any added responsibility or pressure because of it.

“If you had asked 40-year-old Melonie, she would have said yes,” Johnson said. “But 50-plus Melonie says no. My personality does not allow me to seek validation through others; I have to wake up in the morning and like what I see in the mirror. I’m never afraid to say, ‘I don’t know’ or ‘I need help.’”

She wants to increase cross-play among customers of MGM’s East Coast properties, including Borgata and National Harbor.

Johnson has mentored employees at every management job she’s held — and continues to do so for workers at companies for which she no longer works. It’s something she plans to do at Borgata as well as part of an overall drive to show employees they are the key to the company’s success.

“I truly, truly believe in investing in our employees,” she said. “If we treat our employees well, our employees will treat our customers well, our customers will be loyal to us, and we will profit from that.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC.