The Latest: Challenger raises more cash than top Senator

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on political fundraising efforts in New Mexico (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A Democratic primary election challenger is raising more campaign cash than the president of the New Mexico state Senate.

Tracy Perry of Las Cruces reported Tuesday that her campaign has raised roughly $32,400 over a six-month period as she runs for the primary nomination to a legislative seat held by Sen. Mary Kay Papen. Papen raised $21,100 during the same period.

Conservative-leaning Democrats in the state Senate are confronting primary election challenges after the failure this year of progressive initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana and overturn the state’s dormant ban on most abortion procedures. The abortion ban could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade decision.

An additional Democratic contender for Papen’s seat, Carrie Hamblen, raised $9,000 in campaign funds.

___

1 a.m.

Money is being stockpiled by leading state legislators under specialized political committees that can collect five-times as much cash per donor as standard campaigns and committees.

Six-month campaign finance disclosure reports are due by Tuesday evening as Democrats defend their majority in the state House and Senate.

Newly designated legislative caucus committees can collect five times as much cash per donor as other campaigns and committees, under reforms enacted this year by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Democratic-led Legislature.

The House Republican caucus committee received $120,100 in contributions over the past six months. Donors included prominent oil-sector leaders and companies.

Candidates for the Legislature or statewide offices such as governor can collect up to $5,000 per donor toward the 2020 primary election and again for the general election.