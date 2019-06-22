FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Owners hope to demolish nearly vacant mall , redevelop site

 
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Owners of a once-thriving western Pennsylvania shopping mall say they hope to demolish the nearly vacant property and replace it with a mixed-use development.

Century III Mall PA, an affiliate of Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital Investments, said in court documents Friday that they hope to redevelop the West Mifflin site into “office, residential, hotel, entertainment and restaurant uses.”

The owners said they intend to keep the portion containing the sole remaining tenant, J.C. Penney.

At its peak, the 1.3 million-square-foot Century III Mall had 200 stores and restaurants, but it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Moonbeam Capital bought the 40-year-old property for $10.5 million in 2013.

West Mifflin officials closed the mall in February, calling it “unsafe and uninhabitable” due to a broken water and fire suppression system.