FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

LA County sheriff suspends team over Latino traffic stops

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has suspended a unit that stopped thousands of innocent Latinos on a freeway to search for drugs.

A spokeswoman tells the Los Angeles Times Friday that the Domestic Highway Enforcement Team was suspended last month and its deputies reassigned while operations are under review.

Newly elected Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he supports the move.

The county’s inspector general is investigating whether the program racially profiled drivers. He’s already told the Civilian Oversight Commission that drivers’ constitutional rights were violated.

The investigation began after a Times report that said Latinos comprised 69 percent of drivers stopped on Interstate 5 under the program between 2012 and 2017. The paper also said Latino drivers had their cars searched at a far higher rate than other racial groups.