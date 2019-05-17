2 Indian mountaineers killed in Nepal, 2 others missing

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two mountaineers have died on Nepal’s famous Himalayan peaks, while another two climbers were missing, officials said Friday.

Indian climber Ravi Thakar, 28, died Thursday while he sleeping in his tent at Mount Everest’s highest camp site, according to Thaneswar Guragai of the Seven Summit Treks, which organized the expedition. Thakar had successfully scaled the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit but did not appear to be well on the way back and was discovered to have died a few hours after entering his tent.

Also on Thursday, Indian climber Narayan Singh fell sick and died on Mount Makalu and attempts are still being made to bring down his body, said Mira Acharya, a director at Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

An Irish climber, Seamus Lawless, was missing after falling while returning from Everest’s summit, Acharya said.

A Chilean climber is missing on Mount Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest peak, where two Indian climbers died earlier this week.

Hundreds of foreign climbers and their guides attempt to scale Nepal’s high Himalayan peaks during the popular spring climbing season that begins around March and ends this month.