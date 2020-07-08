2 teens killed, 3 injured in holiday weekend crash

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — A car full of teenagers crashed over the holiday weekend in Florida, leaving two of them dead, authorities said.

Driver Crystal McLeod, 17, and passenger Ziair Simpson, 14, died following the Saturday night crash in Tamarac, a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release said. Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were seriously injured.

A preliminary investigation revealed that McLeod was speeding when she aggressively changed lanes and then over-corrected her steering, officials said. The car slid sideways and spun around before striking a large concrete pole and splitting in two.

All five teens were taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital. McLeod died shortly after arriving, and Simpson died several hours later.