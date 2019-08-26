Omaha World-Herald executive editor resigns

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The executive editor of the Omaha World-Herald is resigning to take a job in corporate communications.

The World-Herald reported that Executive Editor Melissa Matczak announced Monday she would resign after a long career at the newspaper.

Matczak began at the World-Herald in 1997 as an education reporter. She worked for four years as managing editor and became executive editor in 2017.

The World-Herald says she has accepted a corporate communications position but didn’t name the company.

The current managing editor, Paul Goodsell, will oversee the newsroom during a search for a new executive editor.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com