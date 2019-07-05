FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Suspect in restaurant stabbing sent for psych evaluation

 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend as she left the bathroom of a Massachusetts restaurant has been sent to a psychiatric facility for an evaluation.

Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire, was held without bail and sent to Bridgewater State Hospital at his arraignment Friday on murder and other charges in the death Wednesday of 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski.

A court psychologist told a judge the 28-year-old Asencio appeared “sullen, depressed and quite tearful” and reported considering suicide. Asensio’s attorney had no comment outside court.

Police say Dabrowski had gone to O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester for her first meeting with a book club and was stabbed 15 to 20 times as she left the bathroom just before 8 p.m.

Other patrons came to her aid and restrained the suspect.