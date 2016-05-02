Indonesian police fatally shoot French citizen in Bali

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police said they fatally shot a French citizen after he stabbed a policeman to death Monday while resisting arrest on the resort island of Bali.

Bali police chief Maj. Gen. Sugeng Priyanto said Amokrane Sabet, reportedly a former mixed martial arts fighter, was shot during a skirmish in front of his rented villa in Badung.

Priyanto said police had received complaints from residents who described the 49-year-old Sabet as a violent troublemaker. Sabet, who is believed to have been in Bali for two years, reportedly often carried a knife, harassed people, and ate at restaurants without paying.

Priyanto said Sabet, whose tourist visa expired last September, brandished a knife when police and immigration officers came to arrest him. Sabet chased the officers and repeatedly stabbed a policeman who fell to the ground, he said.

Priyanto said police shot Sabet after he ignored three warning shots.

Bali police spokesman Hery Wiyanto said Sabet had been summoned twice by police for questioning but tore up the summons and failed to appear.

He said Sabet died at the scene, while the policeman, a chief sergeant from the North Kuta police station, died later at a hospital.

The French Embassy in Jakarta confirmed that Sabet was a French citizen and said they had been informed by Indonesian authorities about the incident.