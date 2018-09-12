FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Louisiana sheriff holds sniper school for law officers

 
Share

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s office is holding sniper school this week for officers from six departments, including one in Texas.

Caddo Parish sheriff’s Cpl. Justin Dunn is an instructor for the 40-hour course for marksmen who respond to active shooters and people who have hostages or are barricaded.

Dunn says the stress of such situations and the precision required for a larger-caliber gun make the skills different from anything else in law enforcement. Dunn says officers have to be extremely patient and be accurate with all types of weapons.

Training includes moving targets, range estimation, sniper deployment, and maintaining data books.

A news release says the 11 students include Caddo, Desoto, and Red River parish sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police, and police from Marshall, Texas, and from Natchitoches (NAK-uh-tesh), Louisiana.