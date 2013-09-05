United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Iran transfers nuclear talks to foreign ministry

 
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president confirmed Thursday that the foreign ministry will lead nuclear talks with world powers in a shift away from security officials setting Tehran’s strategies for the critical negotiations.

The report on the website of President Hasan Rouhani’s office gave the official stamp on a policy change first indicated last month after Rouhani’s inauguration.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, a Western-educated diplomat, said members of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team have been selected, according to Tasnim, an Iranian news website. Zarif did not name the members of the team but said they are experts with extensive experience.

Zarif also said the next round of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers will be held after the September U.N. General Assembly. He did not give a date or place for the talks but said he will meet with European Union foreign policy chief Catherine on the sidelines of the assembly.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council was previously in charge of nuclear dialogue with the U.S. and other nations. The talks have been on hold for months after deadlocks over Western efforts to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.

“We reiterate our hope that the Iranian government will engage substantively with the international community to reach a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear program and to cooperate fully with the IAEA in its investigation,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in an emailed statement after Rouhani’s announcement.

The West suspects Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons. Iran denies the charge, saying it only seeks reactors for energy generation and medical research.