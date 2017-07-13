Philadelphia woman found dead in New Jersey parking lot

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Philadelphia woman who was found dead inside a car in a convenience store parking lot in New Jersey.

Authorities are awaiting an autopsy to determine how 21-year-old Moiyamoe Foffanah died.

Ocean County investigators say a Brick Township police officer on Wednesday night forced entry into the vehicle, which had been in the same parking spot the night before outside a 7-Eleven.

Investigators say the woman was unconscious in the passenger seat of the car. There were no outward signs of trauma.