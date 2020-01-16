Kansas says it’s better prepared now for aviation layoffs

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Kansas says it’s better prepared now for aviation layoffs

By ROXANA HEGEMAN
 
Share

Kansas Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said Thursday that the state is better prepared to respond to layoffs stemming from the grounding of the troubled Boeing 737 Max than it was during the Great Recession, when it had to borrow money to prop up its unemployment insurance trust fund.

That fund now has about $1 billion in it — money that could be tapped now for things such as its shared work program that helps pay worker salaries to keep them on the job. The state is working closely with Spirit and other Kansas companies in the supply chain that supply parts and labor for the 737 Max, she said.

“We took a hit,” Garcia said of the Great Recession. “We’ve been through this before and we are resilient and we got out of it ... Right now we are talking one industry, and then it was much larger. I think we are more prepared than we were then.”

Spirit AeroSystems announced last week it planned to lay off off 2,800 workers and since then at least 10 Kansas companies have inquired about that program. Labor officials had no details yet on the number of jobs that might be covered by the shared work program. They declined to identify interested companies that have contacted them, citing the program’s confidentiality.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched off the Queensland coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

But Garcia said the shared work program, which lasts 26 weeks, avoids layoffs and is a huge asset to the state. The program allows an employer to divide the available work among a specified group of affected employees in lieu of a layoff. Employees to receive a portion of their unemployment insurance benefits while working reduced hours.

Garcia also cited some of the other resources the state is making available to affected workers, including a mobile workforce center that the state is unveiling next week.

Spirit AeroSystems is the largest employer in Wichita, which bills itself as the “Air Capital of the World” due to a heavy concentration of aerospace manufacturers. More than 40 aerospace companies, most of them in and around Wichita, provide parts and services for the production of the 737 Max.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide in March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Garcia’s visit to the Workforce Center in Wichita comes a day after local government and community leaders announced the formation of a task force comprised of 14 organizations for what officials are dubbing the “Air Capital Commitment” to coordinate services and resources available to affected companies and workers.

“We are in this together. We are a community coming together to make sure we face these troubles side by side,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said. “This is not a situation where people who are impacted need to feel that they are in this alone.”

Aerospace employment in Kansas peaked in 2008, followed by a continual decline until 2017, according to the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University. Kansas then had a big ramp-up in aerospace jobs in 2018 and 2019. The layoffs at Spirit, planned to begin Jan. 22, means Wichita has lost that employment growth in the industry and is now back at its 2017 bottom.

“This is not good news, but we have experienced real economic downturns in far more numbers of people losing their jobs,” Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner said. “This is not our fault, the Max is not our fault. But we are suffering economically from it.”