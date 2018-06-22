Woman surprised by footage of late step-father in commercial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman says she was surprised to see a glimpse of her late step-father in historical footage used for a campaign ad for Rhode Island’s governor.

Denise Kryzek tells WJAR-TV that she was watching television when a clip of her father working as a wire spinner appeared in a campaign ad for Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Kryzek says her step-father, Oliver “Bud” Sullivan, worked for the Narragansett Wire Company in Pawtucket. He died several years ago.

Kryzek says she sent a letter to the governor’s office saying how thankful she was to see her father again, and Raimondo visited her home in Seekonk Thursday morning.

The governor’s office says they got the clip from the Pawtucket Historical Society.

