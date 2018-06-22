FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman surprised by footage of late step-father in commercial

 
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman says she was surprised to see a glimpse of her late step-father in historical footage used for a campaign ad for Rhode Island’s governor.

Denise Kryzek tells WJAR-TV that she was watching television when a clip of her father working as a wire spinner appeared in a campaign ad for Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Kryzek says her step-father, Oliver “Bud” Sullivan, worked for the Narragansett Wire Company in Pawtucket. He died several years ago.

Kryzek says she sent a letter to the governor’s office saying how thankful she was to see her father again, and Raimondo visited her home in Seekonk Thursday morning.

The governor’s office says they got the clip from the Pawtucket Historical Society.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com