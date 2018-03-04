FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police find 2 bodies, separately, in New Jersey lake

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say two bodies have been found in a lake in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says county sheriffs went to Weequahic Park Saturday morning after receiving a call about a possible body floating in the lake there.

An unidentified woman was removed from the lake and pronounced dead. Several hours later, detectives canvassing the area saw a second body floating in another section of the lake. An unidentified man was recovered and pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office is to perform autopsies.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly says the incidents don’t appear to be related at this time.