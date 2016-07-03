New US citizens to take oath in Independence Day ceremony

BOSTON (AP) — Fifty candidates for U.S. citizenship will take the oath of allegiance during a special naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Boston.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. will preside over Monday’s ceremony for citizenship candidates from 31 different countries, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Iran, Kenya, Mexico and Nicaragua.

The ceremony is part of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ annual Independence Day celebration. This year, USCIS will welcome more than 7,000 new U.S. citizens during nearly 100 naturalization ceremonies across the country between June 30 and July 4.