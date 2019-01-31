FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kentucky attorney general warns abortion bill is unlawful

By ADAM BEAM and BRUCE SCHREINER
 
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Running for governor in a socially conservative state, Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general sent a letter to legislative leaders Thursday declaring a proposed bill to ban abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat is unconstitutional.

Andy Beshear said an effort to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court on the issue would be a waste of taxpayer money, as the nation’s high court has ruled at least eight times that Congress and state governments cannot ban abortions before viability. He noted courts have ruled viability is generally around 24 weeks, stressing that is a medical determination, not a legislative one. He said doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat as early as six weeks into the pregnancy.

“As constitutional officers, we took a mandatory oath to uphold the Constitution,” Beshear wrote, adding the U.S. Supreme Court is the final word on what the Constitution means. “The Supreme Court has spoken on this issue. This means that when the state is sued over this law, the Commonwealth will lose, and will owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees.”

Senate Bill 9 is one of several abortion proposals from conservative states meant to challenge the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a woman’s legal right to terminate a pregnancy. It would require anyone seeking an abortion to first determine if a fetal heartbeat is detectable. If it is, the abortion would be banned. Republican state Sen. Matt Castlen, the bill’s primary sponsor, dismissed Beshear’s warning.

Other news
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams

“Every piece of legislation is subject to legal challenge, but I will continue to fight for the rights of the unborn here in the Commonwealth,” Castlen said.

The American Civil Liberties Union has threatened to challenge the fetal heartbeat measure if it becomes law.

Kentucky is embroiled in three abortion-related lawsuits. Two other abortion-related laws in Kentucky have already been struck down by the courts, but GOP Gov. Matt Bevin has appealed in both cases.

One of those laws, enacted in 2017, had required doctors to perform ultrasounds and show and describe the ultrasound images to pregnant women, who could avert their eyes.

Another legal challenge arose over Bevin’s interpretation of a separate law — passed about two decades ago — that required any abortion clinic in Kentucky to have written agreements with a hospital and ambulance service in case of medical emergencies. The Bevin administration’s actions had threatened the state’s last abortion clinic, EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville, but it remains open. A federal judge ruled last year that the law violates constitutionally protected due process rights.

In a third case, a trial was held late last year on another Kentucky law that abortion-rights advocates said would unconstitutionally restrict a common second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies. That law remains suspended pending a ruling by a federal judge.

Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer said recently he hopes the state’s aggressive anti-abortion laws eventually lead the increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court to ban abortion.

Beshear is one of four Democratic candidates running for governor in 2019. Bevin is seeking a second term and has often criticized Beshear for his stance on abortion. Thursday, Bevin’s spokesman Woody Maglinger said the attorney general’s letter shows “rather than defending Kentucky’s laws and interests, he would rather attack them.”

“It underscores how dramatically out of step he is with the values of everyday Kentuckians,” Maglinger said.

___

Schreiner reported from Louisville.