SC man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Mississippi

 
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and arson was arrested at a Mississippi rest stop, authorities said.

Johnathan Emilien, 33, of Greenville, South Carolina was picked up Wednesday night after authorities found him asleep in his car at a rest stop off Interstate 10, news outlets reported.

Fountain Inn police issued a national bulletin for Emilien, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Michael Hamilton said authorities responded to a call Tuesday night regarding a gunshot wound victim and a residence on fire.

Hamilton said Emilien was considered a suspect. Emilien was later charged with five counts of attempted murder and arson.

Emilien is currently being held at Jackson County jail, pending extradition back to South Carolina. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Hamilton said Thursday that all the victims were doing okay. The Red Cross announced that they’re assisting the five adults and one child who were affected by the residential fire, WHNS-TV reported.