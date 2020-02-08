U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
South Dakota man pleads not guilty to murder; bond reduced

 
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man charged with shooting and killing a man who was in a relationship with his daughter has pleaded not guilty

The Aberdeen News reports Jarrett Jones, 48, of Bath appeared in court on Friday and asked for a jury trial. A judge also reduced Jones’ $1 million bond to $400,000.

Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Jon Schumacher on Jan. 2. Defense attorney Marshall Lovrien said Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones’ daughter and had made threats against her.

According to court records, Jones’ daughter showed investigators photos of bruises she received from Schumacher. Court documents also show Schumacher was arrested on charges of driving under the influence hours before he was shot. Schumacher was driving a pickup owned by Jarrett Jones, who retrieved the vehicle after Schumacher was arrested.

Schumacher returned to Jones’ home after he was released from custody and was shot twice after an altercation between the men.

Brown County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson says video surveillance shows Jones pointing a gun at Schumacher, looking over his shoulder, then approaching Schumacher before shooting

He said Schumacher made no move toward Jones, who shot Schumacher a second time when he was on the floor.

Lovrien said Schumacher was reaching for his pocket before he was shot a second time, and that a knife was found in his pocket.