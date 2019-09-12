Bossier Parish police juror pleads guilty to misdemeanor DWI

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bossier Parish police juror pleads guilty to misdemeanor DWI

 
BENTON, La. (AP) — A local Louisiana government official has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI after veering across a center line as a sheriff’s deputy was driving the other way last year.

Bossier Parish Police Juror Rickey Avery, 60, of Bossier City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-offense driving while intoxicated, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Andrew Prime said in a news release Thursday.

He said Avery had admitted consuming both alcohol and prescription narcotics on Dec. 17, the day the deputy stopped him.

The arrest report said he smelled of alcohol, was unsteady, and his speech was slightly slurred.

State District Judge Mike Craig gave Avery a suspended six-month sentence and ordered him to participate in a drug and driver improvement program. He also fined Avery $300 and put him on six months supervised probation.

Caddo Parish prosecutors handled the case to prevent possible conflict of interest.

In 2016, Avery was arrested on suspicion of DWI but was released the same night with no charges filed. After an internal investigation, one Bossier City officer resigned, one was suspended and a third was fired but got the dismissal changed to a 90-day suspension over that incident.