FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Firefighters control blaze on Cape Town’s iconic Lion’s Head

 
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cape Town officials say they have controlled a fire that blazed overnight around the city’s iconic Lion’s Head hill, injuring one man.

Firefighters were putting out the fire Monday, after it burned through the night, said City of Cape Town officials, quoted by South Africa’s News 24 website.

Helicopters dropped water bombs Monday to put out remaining patches of fire, it said.

The fire also affected Signal Hill and forced some road closures. No damage to property had been reported. One man sleeping on the hill is being treated for burns.

The Cape Town area remains on high alert because of hot, dry conditions and windy weather.