Man charged in woman’s stabbing death

 
BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 66-year-old woman.

Al.com reports that Bessemer police announced the arrest of 48-year-old Howard “Bubba” Seay Jr. on Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the November death of Gloria Harris Parrish.

Officers responded to a house after a co-worker went to check on the woman because she failed to show up for work. The co-worker found the woman’s body and called 911.

Once inside, they found Parrish suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Sgt. Cortice Miles says her 2017 Nissan Versa and a flat screen television were missing from the victim’s home. Parrish’s vehicle was found in Fairfield two days later.

Al.com did not report whether he has a lawyer.