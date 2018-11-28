Kentucky hospital to invest $52M, open children’s hospital

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky hospital has announced a new children’s facility and several other projects part of a $52 million investment into patient care over an under-served region.

News outlets report Pikeville Medical Center officials unveiled plans for a children’s hospital Tuesday. Officials said at a news conference they hope it will provide more convenience to hundreds of pediatric patients traveling long distances.

The hospital’s CEO, Donovan Blackburn, says that for years people in the area have had to take their children to Lexington, Cincinnati or West Virginia. He says the children’s facility will have 17 exam rooms.

Officials say the first step for the children’s hospital will be to relocate and expand the medical center’s pediatrics clinic. They say it will cost $7 million and expect it to open in March.