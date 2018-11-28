FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kentucky hospital to invest $52M, open children’s hospital

 
Share

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky hospital has announced a new children’s facility and several other projects part of a $52 million investment into patient care over an under-served region.

News outlets report Pikeville Medical Center officials unveiled plans for a children’s hospital Tuesday. Officials said at a news conference they hope it will provide more convenience to hundreds of pediatric patients traveling long distances.

The hospital’s CEO, Donovan Blackburn, says that for years people in the area have had to take their children to Lexington, Cincinnati or West Virginia. He says the children’s facility will have 17 exam rooms.

Officials say the first step for the children’s hospital will be to relocate and expand the medical center’s pediatrics clinic. They say it will cost $7 million and expect it to open in March.