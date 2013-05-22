EU steps up fight against tax evasion by end 2013

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

EU steps up fight against tax evasion by end 2013

By JUERGEN BAETZ and RAF CASERT
 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s leaders took a major step in tackling tax-dodgers Wednesday by pushing to end bank secrecy across the bloc’s 27 members by the end of the year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hailed the agreement to set up an automatic exchange of bank information among the EU’s tax authorities — which has been long resisted by Austria and Luxembourg — as a “breakthrough”.

European officials say tax fraud and evasion costs the 27-nation bloc’s governments an estimated 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) a year at a time when much of the region is in recession and governments are forced to tighten their budgets.

One tactic used by individuals to get out of paying tax on income and investments is to hide money in another country’s bank. By sharing information on account-holders’ interest and other capital gains, the banks’ data will help authorities track down tax cheats.

Other news
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England
China's Zhang Linyan, left, vies for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark, lacking Women’s World Cup experience, carries confidence into England match
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

Luxembourg and Austria, the two EU countries that prize themselves on their banking secrecy, have long opposed the initiative, blocking it at previous meetings. But the two governments gave in Wednesday after making sure the system’s introduction would be delayed until the end of the year to grant more time for negotiations on abandoning bank secrecy with non-EU countries such as Switzerland, Monaco and Liechtenstein.

The leaders didn’t give an exact starting time for the automatic information exchange, but cheered the political agreement.

“Those who thought they could escape taxes by picking tax havens, they have to realize today that the days of impunity are over,” said French President Francois Hollande.

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs the leaders’ meetings, voiced confidence that a united EU — the world’s largest economy — has the clout to push for better tax practices around the world.

“Tax evasion is something no country can solve on its own,” said Van Rompuy.

“There is a momentum not comparable with other moments in the past because we are in an economic crisis, an unprecedented European crisis.”

The leaders also discussed how to curb large companies’ aggressive tax planning, which allows them to take advantage of loopholes to redistribute their profits globally and minimize their payments.

In the meeting’s concluding statement, the EU called for rapid progress on the measures against “aggressive tax planning and profit shifting” and vowed to push ahead with closing legal loopholes.

The investigation of the tax tactics of multinationals is being carried out on a global scale. On Tuesday, members of a U.S. Senate subcommittee grilled Apple CEO Tim Cook over allegations that the company’s Irish subsidiaries help it avoid billions in U.S. taxes.

Cook insisted that the company’s overseas operations have nothing to do with reducing Apple’s U.S. taxes.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on Wednesday denied Ireland was cutting special deals with multinationals. “Ireland has been one of the frontrunners, and will be, in regard to building a new international consensus,” he said.

The issue of tax overshadowed the EU summit’s supposed main topic, guaranteeing a steady supply of energy while combatting high power prices.

EU authorities are worried that Europe’s industry is losing its competitiveness because energy prices there are significantly higher compared with other advanced economies such as the U.S..

“Soon Europe could be the only continent to still depend on imported energy,” van Rompuy warned. “Households feel the weight of high prices and the industry finds it hard to compete with foreign firms who pay half the price for electricity, like in the United States,” he added.

The leaders’ discussion on energy, however, was more about stock-taking; no major decisions on new measures were taken, not least because energy policies are still mainly a domain of the national governments.

___

Juergen Baetz can be reached on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jbaetz

Raf Casert can be reached on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/rcasert