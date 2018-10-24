BD Medical announces Nebraska expansion

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A medical products company has announced a $200 million expansion that officials expect will create 300 jobs in Nebraska.

BD Medical made its announcement Tuesday in Columbus. Company officials say the investment will go toward facility upgrades, equipment improvement, infrastructure and jobs throughout BD locations in Broken Bow, Columbus and Holdrege.

BD executive vice president Jim Borzi says the money also will help finish construction of the new addition at the BD Medical east plant in Columbus, as well as the installation of 100 molding machines. He says the new facility will run as a separate plastic molding plant, creating more than 100 new jobs.

BD, or Beckton, Dickinson and Co., is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.