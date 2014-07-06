Boston awards $7m in grants to community groups

BOSTON (AP) — The city’s Office of Jobs and Community Services will provide more than $7 million in grants to support workforce training, education, adult literacy and social services in the new fiscal year.

The funding will allow community organizations to work with 2,000 adults to reduce barriers to employment by addressing issues such as housing instability, domestic violence and substance abuse. Another 450 adults will be able to receive occupational skills training and job placement assistance.

The grants will also help 700 young people pursue a high school diploma or GED and to prepare for post-secondary education and careers. The goal is to help them explore targeted careers in health, construction, child care, marine trades and hospitality.

Funding for the grants comes from a variety of local, state and federal sources.