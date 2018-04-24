FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

A tool to aid in decisions on pre-trial releases

 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are touting a new assessment tool that judges will begin using this year to help determine whether to release a suspect prior to trial.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office and the state Supreme Court said Monday that the “Public Safety Assessment Tool” was developed by the nonprofit Laura and John Arnold Foundation, which includes bail reform among its initiatives.

Authorities said in news releases that judges and others involved in the criminal justice system were recently trained in how to use the tool.

It involves the assessment of nine risk factors to be considered as judges consider pre-trial release. They include the suspect’s age, the pending charge and prior misdemeanor or felony convictions.

Landrieu said the initiative is part of the city’s effort to reduce its jail population.