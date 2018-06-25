FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Motorcyclist killed after striking horse in Oklahoma roadway

 
DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving struck a horse in the roadway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Bryan Hopkins of Drumright died in the crash about 1:45 a.m. Monday.

An OHP report says Hopkins was eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Drumright, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City, when he struck the horse that was standing on the highway.

The report says Hopkins was thrown about 70 feet from the point of impact and was dead at the scene.

OHP Lt. Kera Philippi said the horse also died.

The highway was closed for more than two hours following the accident.