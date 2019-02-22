FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
New Mexico governor travels to nation’s capital

 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., to attend a meeting of the National Governors Association.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the governor planned to attend a panel discussion Friday related to the work of female governors and return Sunday.

The meeting in Washington takes place amid tensions between several states and Donald Trump over the president’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. New Mexico is among 16 states that are suing Trump over his move to bypass Congress and use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

The association held its previous meeting in Santa Fe in July before Lujan Grisham was elected.

The source of funding for Lujan Grisham’s trip was unclear.