Iowa prisons chief says he’ll retire after 36-year career

 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The director of the Iowa Department of Corrections is retiring after a 36-year career with the agency.

Jerry Bartruff said Monday that his last day with the department will be Dec. 27. He served more than three years as director following his appointment by then-Gov. Terry Branstad.

Gov. Kim Reynolds thanked Bartruff for his leadership, saying he has helped “redefine the agency” as one that focuses on incarceration but also evidence-based rehabilitation.

She noted that the department’s registered apprenticeship program expanded during his tenure.

Bartruff started as a correctional officer in 1982, and later served in a variety of leadership roles. He says he hopes “that I’ve been able to leave the department on a positive path for the future.”

There’s no word yet on who might replace him.