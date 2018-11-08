FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Republican Herrell not conceding US House race in New Mexico

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Yvette Herrell has not conceded in a U.S. House race in southern New Mexico despite unofficial results that showed Democrat Xochitl Torres Small winning the contest.

Herrell campaign senior adviser Rob Burgess said in a statement late Wednesday that Herrell is waiting for all provisional ballots to be counted.

The Associated Press called the race for southern New Mexico’s 2nd District for Torres Small after absentee ballots counted Wednesday put her over the top.

New Mexico Secretary of State spokesman Alex Curtas says around 1,000 or so provision ballots remained to be counted. However, Curtas says even if Herrell won all those votes it still wouldn’t be enough for her to win the race or trigger an automatic recount.

Herrell’s campaign has not said if it would request a recount.