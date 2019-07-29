FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Utah GOP Rep. Rob Bishop to retire next year as planned

 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop said Monday he is sticking with his plan to retire when his term ends next year after flirting with the idea of running for re-election.

The heavily Republican Utah congressional district makes it unlikely a Democrat could win the seat in 2020.

The longtime congressman told the Deseret News on Monday it was a difficult decision because people were urging him to run again. But, he said he didn’t want to renege on his promise that this would be his final term.

First elected in 2002, Bishop planned to retire at the end of his current term, when his service in committee leadership expires under GOP rules.

Other news
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa

He has served as chairman of the powerful House Natural Resources Committee, and is now its ranking member. He has been a key player on many public land bills.

The former history teacher and state lawmaker won nearly two-thirds of the vote in the 2018 election.

Democrats make up only 10% of the voters in the state’s 1st Congressional District and are outnumbered 4-1 by Republicans, according to the latest figures from the lieutenant governor’s office

Bishop acknowledged that he is thinking about running for Utah governor in 2020 but said there needs to be a good reason.

“I am not going to run for governor because I am bored or want a job,” Bishop said.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com