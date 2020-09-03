OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

01-04-13-26-37, Lucky Ball: 13

(one, four, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-7-2

(two, three, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-5-0

(eight, four, five, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

4-2-4-7-0

(four, two, four, seven, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

2-3-0-3-9

(two, three, zero, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

Rolling Cash 5

10-17-26-32-34

(ten, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000