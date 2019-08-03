MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
09-29-30-36-38-44
(nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Pick 3 Evening
4-2-9
(four, two, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
0-6-7
(zero, six, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
4-3-4-6
(four, three, four, six)
Pick 4 Midday
7-2-4-6
(seven, two, four, six)
Powerball
03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Show Me Cash
19-22-29-34-39
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $212,000