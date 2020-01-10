NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
5 Card Cash
AS-4C-5C-7D-9H
(AS, 4C, 5C, 7D, 9H)
Cash4Life
01-03-26-27-44, Cash Ball: 2
(one, three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-four; Cash Ball: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
Pick 3
0-2-2, Fireball: 5
(zero, two, two; Fireball: five)
Pick 4
2-8-6-2, Fireball: 5
(two, eight, six, two; Fireball: five)
Cash 5
06-13-24-34-40, Xtra: 3
(six, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000
Midday Pick 3
5-0-5, Fireball: 2
(five, zero, five; Fireball: two)
Midday Pick 4
9-8-1-0, Fireball: 2
(nine, eight, one, zero; Fireball: two)
Mega Millions
17-27-49-51-66, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
(seventeen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million