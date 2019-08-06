NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
11-17-31-43-55, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, seventeen, thirty-one, forty-three, fifty-five; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Pick 3 Day
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
Pick 3 Evening
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
Pick 4 Day
5-3-2-9
(five, three, two, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
3-2-4-1
(three, two, four, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
Roadrunner Cash
07-12-19-30-32
(seven, twelve, nineteen, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000