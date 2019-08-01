MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
01-19-22-27-34, Lucky Ball: 15
(one, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Poker Lotto
KS-5C-9C-2D-6D
(KS, 5C, 9C, 2D, 6D)
Midday Daily 3
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
Midday Daily 4
4-5-6-6
(four, five, six, six)
Daily 3
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)
Daily 4
8-3-9-7
(eight, three, nine, seven)
Fantasy 5
11-29-30-31-33
(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
04-06-07-11-12-19-20-25-26-30-31-33-35-37-39-50-51-58-59-63-71-77
(four, six, seven, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $102 million