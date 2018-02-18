NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5 Card Cash
7C-8C-10C-10D-7S
(7C, 8C, 10C, 10D, 7S)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $246 million
Pick 3
5-2-0, Fireball: 6
(five, two, zero; Fireball: six)
Pick 4
7-5-5-9, Fireball: 6
(seven, five, five, nine; Fireball: six)
Cash 5
06-10-26-28-42, Xtra: 2
(six, ten, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
Midday Pick 3
7-2-3, Fireball: 5
(seven, two, three; Fireball: five)
Midday Pick 4
7-4-0-3, Fireball: 5
(seven, four, zero, three; Fireball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $185 million