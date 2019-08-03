IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

06-09-18-33-43

(six, nine, eighteen, thirty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Cash4Life

01-06-19-47-55, Cash Ball: 1

(one, six, nineteen, forty-seven, fifty-five; Cash Ball: one)

Lotto Plus

07-15-21-22-37-46

(seven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-six)

Quick Draw Midday

03-04-08-16-20-22-24-32-36-37-40-42-52-55-64-66-67-75-79-80, BE: 24

(three, four, eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: twenty-four)

Daily Three-Midday

1-8-7, SB: 6

(one, eight, seven; SB: six)

Daily Three-Evening

6-5-2, SB:

(six, five, two; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

3-6-8-8, SB: 6

(three, six, eight, eight; SB: six)

Daily Four-Evening

5-6-9-1, SB:

(five, six, nine, one; SB: zero)

Quick Draw Evening

02-07-09-11-12-19-21-23-35-38-41-44-45-51-55-57-64-67-71-75, BE: 9

(two, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five; BE: nine)

Hoosier Lotto

04-24-27-34-44-45

(four, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $43.3 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $102 million