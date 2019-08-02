AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
Cash 3 Midday
3-2-8
(three, two, eight)
Cash 4 Evening
8-7-1-7
(eight, seven, one, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
0-7-0-7
(zero, seven, zero, seven)
Mega Millions
11-20-26-48-70, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, forty-eight, seventy; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Natural State Jackpot
03-10-11-19-36
(three, ten, eleven, nineteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $102 million