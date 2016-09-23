Naked in Charleston: Netflix to film movie in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Netflix will film a feature length move entitled “Naked” starring Marlon Wayans and Regina Hall in Charleston.

The internet entertainment company announced the feature is based in a 2000 Swedish moved entitled “Naken” and tells the story of a man who wakes up on his wedding day, naked in an elevator, reliving the hour over and over before the ceremony.

Tom Clark of the South Carolina Film Commission tells The Post and Courier of Charleston (http://bit.ly/2cWVsH0 ) that filming begins next month and should take about six weeks.

The movie will be shown on Netflix next year.

Because Netflix is spending more than $1 million, the production is eligible for state incentives including rebates on wages, South Carolina purchases and exemptions from sales and accommodations taxes.

