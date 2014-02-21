Re-release of ‘Anchorman 2' features 763 new jokes

NEW YORK (AP) — With nearly every joke substituted for a new one, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” will return to movie theaters for one week.

Paramount Pictures announced Friday that an R-rated version of “Anchorman 2" with 763 new jokes will play in the U.S. and Britain beginning Feb. 28.

Director Adam McKay improvises heavily while making a film, and found he could swap out practically every joke in the film for an alternative. In a statement, McKay recommended die-hard “Anchorman” fans see the new version, but “if you’re not, stay very far away.”

Starring Will Ferrell as TV news anchor Ron Burgundy, “Anchorman 2" has made about $170 million worldwide since opening in December.