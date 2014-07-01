Publicist: Shia LaBeouf treated for alcoholism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist says Shia LaBeouf is being treated for alcoholism.

Melissa Kates said Tuesday the 28-year-old actor has not checked into a rehab facility but is receiving voluntary treatment for alcohol addiction.

Kates said in a statement that LaBeouf’s recent actions — which include an arrest for disrupting a Broadway play — are symptoms of a larger health problem.

She said he has taken the first of many necessary steps toward recovery.

LaBeouf was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and harassment during a production of “Cabaret” last week.

The actor was arrested for drunken driving in 2008 after he crashed his pickup truck, injuring his hand and knee.

LaBeouf is best known for appearing in the first three “Transformers” films.