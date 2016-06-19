Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
It’s a baby girl for Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah, have welcomed a daughter just in time for Father’s Day.

The actor’s rep confirmed Sunday that the couple are new parents to daughter Iris Mary Redmayne. They announced the arrival of their first child in the U.K. paper “The Times.”

The Redmaynes have been married since late 2014.

The 34-year-old actor won an Oscar in 2015 for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything.” Redmayne was nominated again this year for his role as transgender artist Lili Elbe in “The Danish Girl.”

He can be seen this November in J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”