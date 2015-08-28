FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Attorney: Robin Williams’ bikes are an issue in estate fight

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A legal fight over late actor Robin Williams’ possessions includes his large bicycle collection, artwork, books and other items worth millions of dollars, an attorney for his widow said Friday.

Robin Williams was an avid biker who was known to frequent bike shops in Marin County, where he lived.

James Wagstaffe, who is representing Susan Williams, asked a San Francisco judge to help resolve the property issue if she cannot reach an agreement with Robin Williams’ children.

The two sides are planning to meet next week.

“With respect to personal property, we’ve been working very hard through mediation and other processes to narrow down those issues, but issues remain,” Wagstaffe said.

Meredith Bushnell, an attorney for Williams’ children, Zachary, Zelda and Cody Williams, argued against court intervention.

The lawyer said Robin Williams left final decisions about his estate to appointed trustees.

“Robin Williams clearly intended that the trustees, people he knew for a very long time, would be interpreting his trust rather than the court and frankly the beneficiaries,” she said.

Judge Andrew Cheng did not indicate whether he was inclined to intervene and gave both sides until Sept. 9 to submit additional information.

The two sides are also at odds over a reserve fund to maintain Susan Williams in the Tiburon home she shared with Robin Williams.

Wagstaffe declined after the hearing to disclose the value for the fund determined by the trustees.

Robin Williams died last in August at the Tiburon home. The coroner ruled his death a suicide. The actor’s wife has said he struggled with depression, anxiety and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.