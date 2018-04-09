FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Reggaeton singer Kendo Kaponi arrested in Puerto Rico

 
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents in Puerto Rico have arrested reggaeton singer Kendo Kaponi on charges of armed burglary and assault in Florida.

Police said Kaponi, whose legal name is Jose Morales Rivera, was arrested before dawn Monday in the southern town of Coamo. The 33-year-old is accused of attacking a barber in Winter Haven, a city located southwest of Orlando. The alleged incident occurred on July 28, 2017.

An attorney for the singer could not be immediately reached for comment.

It is the second arrest of a reggaeton singer in Puerto Rico in the last week. Carlos Efren Reyes, known as Farruko, was accused Wednesday of hiding nearly $52,000 in undeclared cash in his luggage and shoes after traveling to the U.S. territory.

The singer said he forgot to declare the money.