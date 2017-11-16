FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tanglewood to host big musical tribute to Leonard Bernstein

 
LENOX, Mass. (AP) — The site of Leonard Bernstein’s (BURN'-stines) longest-running gig is throwing the late composer a big birthday party.

Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home, is paying tribute to America’s most celebrated maestro by dedicating its 2018 season to Bernstein.

The Massachusetts-born conductor and composer would have turned 100 on Aug. 25, 2018. He died in 1990 at age 72 in New York City.

Bernstein was a fixture at the annual summer music festival at Tanglewood for half a century.

The 2018 season at the leafy outdoor venue in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts kicks off June 15 and runs through Sept. 2.

It will feature Boston Symphony renditions of Bernstein’s wide range of compositions for orchestra, Broadway and film. Bernstein wrote the score for “West Side Story” and other musicals.