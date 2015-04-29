Trooper reprimanded for photo with Snoop Dogg sues bosses

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas trooper has sued his bosses after being reprimanded over his photo with rapper Snoop Dogg at South by Southwest.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Billy Spears filed the civil lawsuit Wednesday, alleging retaliation by DPS, Director Steven McCraw and several executives.

The lawsuit says Spears was working off-duty security when an assistant for Snoop Dogg took the photo in March and posted it on Instagram. Spears was reprimanded because the rapper has several drug-possession convictions.

Spears is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Spears also alleges retaliation for his complaint against a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission officer. Spears was detained in 2014 while off-duty and carrying an alcoholic beverage at a concert.

DPS declined to discuss pending litigation. TABC was reviewing the lawsuit Wednesday and declined further comment.